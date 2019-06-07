One of the most important districts in Mizoram, Lawngtlai is bordered by neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar. Spread over 2,557 square kilometres, it’s a picturesque place with the most dense fort covers, over-bearing mountains, riverine and stunning valleys. It is home to the Chakma and Lai tribal communities, and has as many as six rivers flowing through it such as Ngenpui, Chawngte, Tuiphal, Chhimtuipui, Tuichong and Kaladan rivers. However, you must not go back without exploring these places.

Extremely rich in biodiversity, Ngengpui Wildlife Sanctuary is a must visit for the wildlife enthusiast. Spread across 120 square kilometres, the most commonly spotted animals here are the tiger, elephant, Indian bison, barking deer, clouded leopard, wild leaf monkey and around 70 species of amphibians and reptiles.

Another wildlife park to be visited is the Sinemon Wildlife Sanctuary, which is extremely stunning with its variety of flora and fauna. Among the animals, you can spot tiger, elephant, barking deer, sambar, wild boar, and many colourful varieties of birds.

Lawngtlai is home to several villages you must head to for an authentic rural life experience. Visit Mullianpui, a small village known for its trekking trails and rich culture. Chawngte, yet another village, is a natural paradise, courtesy its location on the banks of river Tuichawng. It is an ideal village setting: go for its rivers, mountains, valleys and to witness a simple life led by the locals. Do not forget to taste the food here and take long walks along the river for a surreal experience. Last but not the least, visit Uiphum for its tranquility and serenity; perfect for anyone looking to get away from the hustle of city life.

The nearest airport from here is the Lengpui Airport, which is well-connected to most parts of the country and is located at a distance of 270km from Lawngtlai.