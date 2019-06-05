There’s no right time to take up trekking; if you think it’s time you gave it a shot, there’s ample opportunities through the length of the Himalayan range of our country. However, it’s not as easy as it looks, you have to extensively plan in advance and make sure your plan is as fail-proof as possible.

Plan thoroughly

If it’s your first time trekking in the Himalayas, start planning months in advance. Do a thorough research. Find out if its suitable for you. Find out the best time to visit the place. Also, the most important thing is to know if you want to experience the barren beauty of Ladakh or the natural beauty of Sikkim and then plan accordingly.

Avoid trekking in large groups

If you plan on a group trek, avoid groups larger than 12 people. While a larger group is safer because there are more number of experts that go along; it has more potential to damage the ecology of the region.

Carry your essentials

Depending on what time of the year you’re trekking, carry everything you may need high up in the mountains. From layers of warm clothes to waterproof jacket, extra socks, ear covers and mufflers, go prepared for wind, cold and snow. The most important is carrying the best shoes for the trek.

Keep your gear protected

If you’re a photographer or videographer and carry expensive gear with you, it’s advisable to use a sturdy rucksack along with a cover to protect it from rain and dust. Also, it’s always better to carry your own rucksack rather than putting it on a mule; so make sure you keep it as light as possible.

Bring your own first-aid kit

While most trekking tour operators take care of the first-aid, carrying your own is aways the best. That way, you can carry exactly the medicines you think you might need, instead of hoping that the operator has medicines for altitude sickness, headaches and fever. Remember to also pack in some mosquito repellent, antiseptic cream, sunscreen, band aid, surgical tape and ointments to treat cuts and sores.