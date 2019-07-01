The arrival of monsoon always tempts every biker to plan road trips to their favourite destination. However, during monsoons, slippery roads across India pose a set of challenges to the bike riders; both veterans and new riders. One needs to excercise precaution for riding motorcycles during the monsoon to keep safe and dry. Here are some important tips that can be helpful while riding a motorcycle this season.

Keep your visor clean

Preparations must begin before riding. Going out on a motorbike in monsoon requires extra care because of low visibility and traction. It is advisable to get anti-fog coating on your helmet before going on long rides this monsoon.

Investing in proper waterproof riding gear

The best thing to do in monsoon is invest in waterproof riding gear. Opt for high-visibility raincoat that you can wear on top of your clothes or an armoured riding jacket with a rain liner that will keep you covered at all times for wet weather riding.

Thorough tyre check

The curvy patterns on your tyres are the treads of your motorcycle that help in dispersing water for maintaining a better grip. So, it is important to see the depth of their grooves. For a fair amount of grip on slippery roads, about 2-3 mm of tread depth is necessary. It is highly recommended that the riders set the tyre pressure a couple of psi below the mentioned level. It will allow the tire to get a bigger surface area on the road.

Keep your eyes on the road

The water puddles on the road do an excellent job of hiding potholes and fluctuations. If you ride over these puddles, you might end up losing traction from the sudden jerk and imbalance of the vehicle.

Time to change your riding style

Doesn’t matter how good you are at bike riding, lacking traction and visibility can greatly affect each rider equally. While riding, it is always important to maintain a distance between you and other vehicles. Always remember to accelerate smoothly and put the brakes gently to avoid any jerky movement.