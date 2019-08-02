Wrapped in the exquisite beauty of the Vindhya and Satpura Range, Amarkantak is both a glorious pilgrim hub and a nature lover’s delight in Madhya Pradesh. Known as the origin of two great rivers – Narmada and Sone – the natural beauty of Amarkantak encompassed the rolling hills, gushing streams and cascading waterfalls. The serenity of these natural wonders increases manifold especially in the monsoons, when the water bodies are filled with fresh water.

Located at an altitude of 1,065 meters in the central Indian region, this legendary town has pleasant climate all round the year. If you want to understand the ancient history of the heartland of India, Amarkantak is a great destination with several interesting stories of several empires and their different rulers.

According to one story rumoured here, when Lord Shiva destroyed Tripura by fire, the ashes fell on Amarkantak, which turned into thousands of shivalingas (symbols of shiva). One such symbol can be seen in Jwaleshwar. Since, then it is believed that whoever dies at this destination is given a place in heaven.

Among the prime attractions of Amarkantak are Narmada Kund and the ancient temples of the Kalachuri Period. There are as many as sixteen small temples within the temple complex of Narmada Kund, situated in the heart of the town. The morning and evening Aarti here is highly recommended.

Other popular attractions include Narmada Udgam and Jwaleshwar Temple. If you want to capture the exquisite beauty of Amarkantak on camera, visit Kapildhara Waterfall, surrounded by verdant valleys and lush landscapes.

You can also plan a day trip to the splendid Achanakmar Wildlife Sanctuary, if there’s an adventure streak in you. It’s accessible from Bilaspur, Bandhavgarh and Shahdol. If there’s enough time, rope in Trimukhi Temple, Kabir Chabutra and Mai Ki Bagiya, also known as Mother’s Garden in your itinerary.