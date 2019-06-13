The capital of Jharkhand, Ranchi, is a stunning city that’s home to more waterfalls than one can imagine. Famously also known as the ‘City of Waterfalls,’ Ranchi’s hilly topography and strategic geographical location makes it a natural paradise on Earth. Here’s what you must see on your trip here.

The Waterfalls

The most spectacular waterfall in Ranchi is the Hundru Falls, where you need to climb down 750 stairs to reach the foot of the waterfalls. Other must visit ones are Dassam Falls, Jonha Falls, and Panchghagh Falls that are all known for their spectacular beauty and the lush greenery surrounding them.

Birsa Zoological Park

One of the best zoos in the country, Birsa Zoological Park is divided into two sections: the larger area is home to wildlife such as lion, tiger, hyena, fox, wild cat, barking deer and elephant and the smaller area is thoroughly a botanical section with one of the most beautiful Rose Gardens you’ll ever see.

Rock Garden

Rock Garden is considered second to the Jaipur Garden in its appearance. Nestled atop Gonda Hills, rocks from the Gonda Hills were used to carve this beautiful garden and the statues inside. Kanke Dam, right at the bottom of Gonda Hills, is a must visit too, for it offers unparalleled peace and tranquility to the tired traveller.

Ranchi Lake

Located at the foot of Ranchi Hill, the lake is located at the centre of the city making it easily accessible to travellers. It is the perfect place if you want to go boating, or just watch a sunset or soak in the beauty of the panoramic view of the hills around.

The temples

The most frequented attraction in Ranchi is the Sun Temple. The highlight of its wonderful architecture are the eighteen wheels and seven horses; the unique design adding a touch of splendour to the temple. Another one is the 17th-century Jagannath Temple, situated on hilltop in the city. It looks a lot like the Jagannath Temple in Puri; and affords an excellent view of the entire city.