Tucked in the interiors of Chhattisgarh, Kirandul is a little town located in the plateau region of Dantewada. Since Kirandul was an important part of Bastar – a princely state before India gained independence – it is a town with a rich history and cultural heritage. While it is surrounded by dense foliage, pristine rivers and cascading waterfalls, what catches the attention are its rich iron ore mines that run on latest technology and machinery.

One of the primary attractions here is Danteshwari Temple, dedicated to Goddess Sati, and located in the district of Dantewada, about 40km from Kirandul. Built by the Chalukya Kings in the 14th-century, the temple is an example of the marvellous architectural skills of the time. Another temple which is an architectural marvel is the Batissa Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva. The symmetrical design of the temple is splendid, and makes for great photographs.

Bailadila Iron Ore, about 40km long and 10km wide, is again a must-visit. Apparently, the region houses over 1,200 million tonnes of premium grade iron ore, and it is something to see the mines being extracted using high technology and machinery. Another one is the Kirandul Iron Ore Mines – a massive repository of superior quality of iron that is transported to factories and industries all across the country.

The Kadampal Tailing Dam, built on the unprocessed remains of iron mines, is a great place to visit if you’re a curious traveller. This dam was primarily constructed to provide electricity and water for irrigation to the town; however, you can also head there for a picnic or some quiet time by yourself.

The nearest airports are the Raipur Airport, about 400km away and the Visakhapatnam Airport in Andhra Pradesh, about 388km away. Kirandul is also easily accessible and well-connected to Raipur, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad by road.