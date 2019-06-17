Also known as the ‘Tourism capital of Maharashtra,’ Aurangabad offers its travellers a rich experience of ancient UNESCO Heritage Sites to vibrant markets brimming with exquisite silk and hand-woven items. However, to make things easier for you, these are the absolute must-visit places in Aurangabad.

Aurangabad Caves

Though everyone who goes to Aurangabad heads straight to the Ajanta and Ellora Caves, if you want to go off the beaten path, head to Aurangabad Caves. These 6th-7th century caves are carved from soft rock, and are around 10 of them to be explored. Divided into two parts: the Western Group Caves and Eastern Group Caves, these caves are located 1km apart. The most interestingly is Cave 7, featuring scantily-clad sculptures in erotic positions.

Bibi-Ka-Maqbara

Bibi-Ka-Maqbara is a beautiful mausoleum of Rabia-ul-Daurani, wife of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Chiefly designed by the Persian architect Ustad-Ata-Ullah, the silhouette of the structure is uncannily similar to Taj Mahal. The most striking feature are four towering minarets and the octagonal lattice-screen of white marble surrounding Rabia Daurani’s grave inside the tomb.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Er.Yoginath Soregaon (@er.yoginathsoregaon) on Jun 1, 2019 at 12:07am PDT



Siddharth Garden

A landscaped garden featuring a variety of shrubs and trees, Siddharth Garden is also home to a small aquarium and a zoo. The zoo is inhabited by wildlife including tiger, lion, leopard, snake, crocodile, deer, and hyena.

Bhadra Maruti Temple

A well-known temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the temple is constructed with white marble, and the idol of the sleeping Hanuman is kept in its centre. It is one of those few temples where you will find the idol of Hanuman in a sleeping posture, reflecting his restful time here according to the legends.

Valley Of the Sufi Saints

Located in Khuldabad, the Valley of Saints is a holy shrine for Muslims. This is where the Sufi Saints of the Chishti order chose to reside in the 14th-century. The tombs of the last great Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and the Sufi Saint Muntajib al-Din are located here, as well as the Dargah of Moinuddin Chishti of Khuldabad.