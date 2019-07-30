Primarily a tribal district in the central state of Chhattisgarh, Bastar is blessed with exceptional natural beauty. From cascading waterfalls like the Teerathgarh Falls and Chitrakote Falls, caves, mountains, valleys to even diverse wildlife, it’s a treasure trove of natural wonders. However, these are the attractions you must not miss when in Bastar.

Kondagaon

If you’re a craft lover, explore the local goods sold at Kondagaon. The artisans here are famous all over the country for their fine craftsmanship. The handicrafts made with either bell metal or bamboo are pretty unique in their style and quality.

Keskal Ghat

One of the most gorgeous winding roads of the state, Keskal Ghat stuns the onlooker with its surreal beauty. The hairpin loop road is great for a scenic drive, and the hillocks and short cliffs that you cross on the way are worth the effort. Keep an eye out for the sprawling plantations of the local tribes on your drive here.

Bastar Palace

Once the headquarters of the Bastar Kingdom, Bastar Palace today is a famous historical monument known for its great symmetry and architectural work. Spread over a vast area, this palace depicts the rich heritage of its past. The highlight of the palace are the paintings and intricate wall carvings that are truly majestic.

Bhainsa Darha Lake

A magnificent lake in Bastar, the pristine white waters of the lake are a treat to a tired mind. With dense bamboo forests surrounding it, Bhainsa Darha Lake maintains a pleasant climate throughout the year. If you’re lucky, you may even spot turtles and crocodiles here.

Jonal Anthropological Museum

If you want insight into ancient human behaviour and relations, this museum in Bastar is a must-visit. Excavations from the ancient periods and the pre-independence era including the fine art of the tribes of Bastar such as their tools, utensils, and costumes are kept on display.