Primarily a tribal district in the central state of Chhattisgarh, Bastar is blessed with exceptional natural beauty. From cascading waterfalls like the Teerathgarh Falls and Chitrakote Falls, caves, mountains, valleys to even diverse wildlife, it’s a treasure trove of natural wonders. However, these are the attractions you must not miss when in Bastar.
Kondagaon
If you’re a craft lover, explore the local goods sold at Kondagaon. The artisans here are famous all over the country for their fine craftsmanship. The handicrafts made with either bell metal or bamboo are pretty unique in their style and quality.
Keskal Ghat
One of the most gorgeous winding roads of the state, Keskal Ghat stuns the onlooker with its surreal beauty. The hairpin loop road is great for a scenic drive, and the hillocks and short cliffs that you cross on the way are worth the effort. Keep an eye out for the sprawling plantations of the local tribes on your drive here.
Bastar Palace
Once the headquarters of the Bastar Kingdom, Bastar Palace today is a famous historical monument known for its great symmetry and architectural work. Spread over a vast area, this palace depicts the rich heritage of its past. The highlight of the palace are the paintings and intricate wall carvings that are truly majestic.
Location: Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh Built in: Early 20th century Built by: The rulers of Bastar Main Attraction: Palace, artifacts Current Status: Maintained by royal family This #Bastar Palace was constructed by the kings of the Bastar State. Bastar state was a princely state in India during the #British Raj. It was founded in the early 14th century, supposedly by a brother of the last ruler of the #Kakatiya dynasty proper, Prataparudra II. In the early 19th century the state became part of the Central Provinces and Berar under the British Raj, and acceded to the Union of India on 1 January 1948, to become part of the Madhya Pradesh in 1956, and later part of the Bastar district of #Chhattisgarh state in 2000. The current ceremonial ruler is Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Bastar, of the Bhanj #dynasty. Traditionally the area is mentioned as Dandakaranya in the epic #Ramayana, and part of the Kosala Kingdom in the #Mahabharata. Around 450 AD, the Bastar area was ruled by a Nala king called Bhavadatta Varman, who is recorded as having invaded the neighbouring #Vakataka kingdom during the reign of its king, Narendrasena (440-460). A brother of Prataparudra II, Annamaraja, has been associated with ruling what eventually became the state of Bastar. This appears likely to be historical revisionism, dating from a genealogy published by the ruling family in 1703, because the document records only eight generations spanning almost four centuries of rule. According to this chronology, the state was established around 1324 CE and the founder established his kingdom at Bastar under the tutelage of a local goddess, #Danteshwari. That goddess remains the tutelary deity of Bastar region and the Danteshwari Temple stands today at #Dantewada. He ruled till 1369 when he was followed successively by Hamir Deva (r. 1369-1410), Bhaitai Deva (1410–1468), Purushottama Deva (1468–1534) and Pratapa Raja Deva (1602–1625) after which the Bastar branch of the dynasty became extinct in the third generation with Dikpala Deva (1680–1709). #cgpsc #uppsc #mppsc #mpsc #ias #ips
Bhainsa Darha Lake
A magnificent lake in Bastar, the pristine white waters of the lake are a treat to a tired mind. With dense bamboo forests surrounding it, Bhainsa Darha Lake maintains a pleasant climate throughout the year. If you’re lucky, you may even spot turtles and crocodiles here.
Jonal Anthropological Museum
If you want insight into ancient human behaviour and relations, this museum in Bastar is a must-visit. Excavations from the ancient periods and the pre-independence era including the fine art of the tribes of Bastar such as their tools, utensils, and costumes are kept on display.