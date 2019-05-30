Cooch Behar, a small town in West Bengal has a rather interesting location. It is surrounded by the villages of Assam on the east and those of Bangladesh in the south. It is a historically and culturally rich town and houses some of the most ancient artefacts and remains from the pre-colonial era.

However, the most important attraction here is the Cooch Behar Palace, a Rajbari that was built in the 1880s. Modelled after Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, it is one of the most peaceful places here to spend a quiet evening. The lush lawns surrounding the complex just add to the overall beauty. The inner compound houses some of the most important historical artefacts from the 1800s, and spending some time there is highly recommended.

Cooch Behar is home to many artificial lakes, the most famous of them being Sagar Dighi. It is one of the largest water bodies in the town and is surrounded by ancient political buildings on three sides. If you are a birder, or a wildlife photographer, this is the place for you because Sagar Dighi attracts a large number of migratory birds all through out the year.

Another spectacular attraction is the Madan Mohan Bari, an ancient Hindu temple located at the centre of the town, dedicated to Goddess Kali. It’s a treat to visit Madan Mohan Bari during the festival of Raas Jatra which is considered to be the most important festival of north-eastern Bengal. The temple also houses a little lake and attracts a decent number of crowd through out the year. Other temples of importance are the Siddhanath Shiva Temple and Baneswar Shiva Temple.

The nearest airport from here is the Bagdogra Airport, located near Siliguri, at a distance of about 160km. The nearest rail-head is in New Cooch Behar, about 5km away from the main town.