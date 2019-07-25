One of the most gorgeous cities in Odisha, Jeypore literally translates into ‘a city of victories.’ Surrounded by the hills of the Eastern Ghats on three sides including the Araku hills, it’s a city blessed with cascading waterfalls and dense green forests. The compelling scenic beauty coupled with historical facts makes it every traveller’s delight. Here’s what to explore when in Jeypore.

Bagara

Known for its waterfalls, Bagara can be reached after a short drive from Jeypore. There are three waterfalls that fall from a height of 30 feet into river Kolab here. Immersed in natural beauty and serenity, this place also offers rest houses for travellers who wish to spend the night here. A day picnic here with family and friends is highly recommended.

Gupteswar Caves

About 60km from Jeypore, Gupteshwar Caves is situated atop a limestone hill and houses the shrine of Lord Shiva. Perched at quite a height, the caves offer stunning panoramic views of the surrounds. The stalactite formations inside the cave attracts thousands of devotees from across the country who consider it as a form of lingam.

Raja Mahal and Surya Mahal

Located right on the main road in Jeypore, these century old palaces are architectural marvels in their own right. Raja Mahal, also known as Jeypore Palace, is especially, a living example of the city’s cultural heritage and history. But currently, the palaces are in shambles and need to be restored before they complete crumble under the test of time.

Deomali

About 50km from Jeypore, Deomali is the highest mountain peak in Odisha at 1,672 metres above sea level. A long drive to the hills is a perfect therapy for tired minds, courtesy of the gorgeous winding roads of the Eastern Ghats. Also, once you are up there, the view of the city below is spectacular.