For those who want to explore rural Haryana, Jhajjar is a small town carved out of the famous Rohtak district. About 65 kilometres from Delhi, Jhajjar is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and bird watchers. One of the main attractions here is the Bhindawas Bird Sanctuary, about 15 kilometres from the centre of the town.

Spread across 1,074 acres of land, the sanctuary attracts more than 350 varieties of migratory waterbirds from various regions of the world. The sanctuary also has a gorgeous lake surrounded by a 12 kilometre long man-made embankment to trap the water. You can couple your visit with another bird sanctuary close by which is the Khaparwas Bird Sanctuary.

Jhajjar is also known for the incredible number of temples dotting the town. The most special one is the Beri Temple housing the idol of goddess Bhimeshwari Devi, known to be the family goddess of the Pandavas of Mahabharata. Legend goes that the temple was built in the place where Bhima placed the idol of the Goddess under a Beri tree before going off for the battle. The temple today is especially revered by married couples who visit to renew nuptial vows.

For those seeking peace and solace, head to the Bua Wala Talab in Jhajjar. According to legends, the tombs near the talab or pond was built to commemorate the love of Bua and Hasan, that ended in tragedy. Another attraction that deserves a mention is the Gurukul Jhajjar Archaeological Museum that was established in the year 1959 by Swami Omanand Saraswati. One of the biggest museums in Haryana, it houses a huge collection of antique idols and coins brought in from various states of the country including Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Keep an eye out for the Panchwati deer statue and the idols of Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha.