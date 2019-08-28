Khammam, the fourth largest city in Telangana, and about 193 kilometres from the capital city of Hyderabad is a must-visit for history buffs. The city is said to have derived its name from the Narasimha Swamy Temple, believed to be about 1.6 million years old. The temple is perched on a vertical khamba (meaning rock or pillar), which gives the city its name, and is definitely unmissable for its rich historic and mythological significance.

Located on the banks of river Munneru, Khammam was ruled by various dynasties and has a brilliant lineage in art and architecture. The most important attraction in the city is the 1000-year-old Khammam Fort built by Kakatiya Dynasty. Located on Stambhadri Hill, the fort displays influences of both Hindu and Islamic architecture.

Another iconic structure is Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, again believed to be a 1000 years old. The highlight of the temple is the scenic landscape is that it’s located in thereby offering spectacular views of the surrounding green hills.

Just as Khammam is known for its rich culture, the place has an equally exciting scope to be explored by nature lovers. Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over 635 square kilometres of dense forest cover is home to wildlife such as tiger, python, hyena, sambar, panther, jackal, wild boar, cobra and more along with attractions such as the Deer Park and Kinnerasani Dam.

Even the Lakaram Lake is a popular tourist spot to be visited by a slow traveller. The lake offers boating facilities and if you wish to relax under the shades of tree, head to the park adjacent to the lake called the Lakaram Lake View. Last but not the least, the Gundala hot springs, believed to have been created by the serpent king Adi Sesha and located near the famous Bhadrachalam, is yet another spectacular spot to be explored in Khammam.