Located along the southeastern coast of Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh, Nellore is a city rich in history and culture. Its rich cultural past reflects in the art and literature that has been around since prehistoric times. Also, since it was ruled by several dynasties, Nellore had seen significant developments in trade, which continues to date. Here are the top attractions of the city:

Venkatagiri Fort

One of the greatest architectural gems of Nellore, Venkatagiri Fort was constructed by the rulers of Recherla Dynasty in the year 1775. Surrounded by dense forest, the fort offers picturesque views from the top. Venkatagiri town, where it is located, is famous for cotton sarees weaved in Jamdari technique. Taking them as souvenir is highly recommended.

Nellapattu Bird Sanctuary

If you’re an avifauna enthusiast, a visit to Nellapattu Bird Sanctuary is a must. It attracts migratory birds from all parts of the world and has a huge variety of resident species as well. The rare species of birds commonly spotted here include pelican, spoonbill, night heron, egret, and ducks. There are watch towers here that aid in bird-watching, as well a library, museum and an auditorium.

Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

Located on the banks of Penna river, the famous 7th-century Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple was built by the rulers of the Pallava Dynasty. The temple is an exemplary of the architectural brilliance of the time; the dominant feature being the 29 metre tall main entrance with the seven gold ‘kalasams.’

Mypadu Beach

Known for its spectacular greenery and stunning landscape, soft sands and clear water, Mypadu Beach is the perfect spot to unwind amidst absolute tranquility. You can choose to sun-bathe here or walk along the beach enjoying the breezy evenings.

Pulicat Lake

Covering more than 600 square kilometres area in Nellore, the scenic Pulicat Lake is a paradise for bird watchers. The lake earned the status of bird sanctuary in the year 1976 because it attracts an incredible variety of migratory birds including flamingoes, egrets, pelican and terns.