Once an eminent diamond hub, Sambalpur gets its name from Goddess Samaleswari whose shrine Samalai Gudi is one of the central attractions in the town. This town is also famous for its tie-and-dye ikat, locally known as Sambalpuri. Rich in natural beauty too, the town is home to dense forests, verdant valleys, cascading waterfalls and rolling hills. Then there’s the unique tribal culture and tradition that make this jewel of Odisha a delight to visit. However, these are the city’s top attractions:

Samaleswari Temple

Dedicated to the presiding deity of Sambalpur, Samaleswari Temple located on Mahanadi river is a must-visit for its intense artistic heritage. Built by the Chauhan’s in the 16th century, the temple is also the venue for annual festivals during the Hindu months of Ashvin and Chaitra.

Ushakothi Wildlife Sanctuary

Home to incredible flora and fauna, you must explore the reserve if you’re a wildlife aficionado. Commonly spotted wildlife include elephans, sambar, deer and wild bear. It is 50 kilometres away from Sambalpur, and offers a relaxing nature retreat in the interiors of Odisha.

Huma Temple

Also called the Leaning Temple of Huma, the 17th-century temple is one-of-a-kind in India since it leans at an angle of approx. 47 degrees to the west. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the temple’s tilted structure is yet to be understood by geologists and archaeologists.

Pradhan Path Falls

Located at a distance of 100km from Sambalpur, this invigorating waterfall works as an antidote to tired minds. If you want to experience the picturesque beauty of Odisha, this is where you must head.

Hirakud Dam

The most popular attraction of Sambalpur, Hirakud Dam is the longest dam in the world, forming the largest artificial lake in Asia. It’s a rather serene drive over the 21km long dyke, and if you want to see the length of the dam, halt at the two towers on either end of the dam, known as Gandhi Minar and Nehru Minar.