It’s no secret that northeast India is perhaps the most beautiful parts of India in terms of natural beauty. The majestic snow-capped mountains, verdant valleys, the meandering Teesta river, the hot comforting food, the smiling and happy locals just makes Sikkim every traveller’s delight. Here are the top places to visit:

Gangtok

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok is a treasure trove of never ending walking trails, gorgeous fir trees and lovely nightlife. The key attractions here include Jhakri Falls and Kyongnosla Falls, Enchey Monastery, and adventure activities such as paragliding in the valley and the bird’s eye view from the ropeway.

Pelling

The second most visited place in Sikkim after Gangtok, Pelling is known for its lush forests and varied wildlife. Since it is a small town, the best way to discover it is on foot. Among the plenty of sightseeing options here, look out for Sangachoeling Monastery, Sewaro Rock Garden, Singshore Bridge, Rimbi Waterfall, Kanchenjunga Fall and Kaluk.

Tsomgo Lake

About 38km from the capital city Gangtok, Tsomgo lake is paradise incarnate. The ride through the snaky roads and hairpin bends as well as the rocky mountain terrain is an adventure in itself. If you are looking to explore East Sikkim, this place must be at the top of your list. Other highlights include catching migratory ducks like the Brahminy, yak or pony rides and seeing beautiful flowers such as primulas, blue and yellow poppies in full bloom.

Yuksom

An old historic town in West Sikkim, Yuksom is blessed with tremendous natural beauty and offers uninterrupted trails for trekkers. Some of the major attractions here include the iconic Norbugang Park, Tashi Tenka – a former royal palace offering wonderful views, Dubdi Gompa, one of the oldest monasteries of Sikkim and Khangchendzonga National Park for the wildlife lover.

Nathu La Pass

Nathu La, located in the Himalayas, connects India to Tibet at 4,310 metres above sea level. It was used as the famous Silk Route between the two countries until 1962. Some of the must-visit attractions here are the border Gates of India and China, a beautiful war memorial, an exhibition centre of the Indian Army and Mount Chomolhari.