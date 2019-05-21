While Solang Valley is primarily known for its summer and winter sports, there’s a lot to see here in terms of attractions. About 14km from Manali, Solang Valley is a treasure trove of natural wonders. And, irrespective of how long or short is your stay here, these places nearby, are absolutely worth visiting.

Great Himalayan National Park

A visit to a wildlife park in the Himalayas is almost like a dream. Located in Kullu, just a little far from the valley, the Great Himalayan National Park is a superb blend of nature and adventure. From trekking, bird-watching, to camping and rock climbing, there are a lot of activities to indulge in at this park in Solang Valley.

Rohtang Pass

The gateway to the stunning Lahaul Valley and Spiti Valley; Rohtang Pass is a wonderland situated in the heart of Himachal Pradesh. While there aren’t any accommodation options here, pitching your own tent and camping under the stars can be easily done any time between the months of May to October. However, if you wish to travel to Rohtang Pass, don’t forget to obtain the Rohtang Pass Permit beforehand.

Kothi

About 5km from Solang Valley, Kothi is a peaceful village and a must visit if you’re looking to escape the crowd in Solang Valley for a couple of days. The surreal beauty of nature can be easily witnessed here, an added old-world charm of the town taking the experience to another level.

Cafes

While restaurants like the Solang Holiday Restaurant serve authentic local cuisines, there are a couple of dhabas and local tea stalls in the valley, where you can get a quick bite. These are a must visit if you want to sit with the locals and share a story or two. For those who like different cuisines and cafe-culture, the most famous ones to visit are Il Forno, Johnson’s Cafe, Toasted and Roasted, Chopsticks, and more.

Other major attractions in Solang Valley are the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports – a skier’s paradise, and the handicraft shops that sell junk jewellery and traditional wooden crafts.