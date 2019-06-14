Earlier known as Pataliputra, Patna today is a great place to visit if you’re a history buff and a culture vulture. The capital of Bihar has ancient elements written all over it; its history dating back to approximately 3000 years. Ruled by several dynasties, the land of Patna reflects the influences of varied culture and lifestyle. Here are the top places you must visit in a day.

Kumrahar

Located 5km from Patna, Kumrahar gives you an insight into the rich history and cultural significance of Patna. The site is home to archaeological remains of the Mauryan Palace. Also referred to as ‘Eighty Pillared Hall,’ among the things restored are the ancient ornaments, copper coins, terracotta beads, stone beads, toy carts, utensils, unusual antiques and photographs.

Golghar

Golghar is an example of the architectural brilliance of Patna. Built in the 18th-century as a granary, its architecture resembles that of the Stupa style. The view from the top of Golghar is spectacular; you can see the pristine Ganges gushing beneath. Interesting, Golghar prided itself on being the tallest building in Patna at one time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by best of india (@india_tour_) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:03pm PDT

Patna Museum

Situated in the heart of Patna, Patna Museum is a must visit for a culture vulture. It is the oldest museum in the city, and has Mughal and Rajput influences in its architectural style. The museum is home to over 45,000 artefacts: don’t forget to explore the stone and metal sculptures dating back to Gupta and Mauryan dynasties on display; the 200 million year old fossilised tree and the wonderful Jain images, Buddhist sculptures, paintings belonging to British Empire, war cannons and even Chinese art.

Agam Kuan

Considered as the most ancient and important archaeological site in Patna, Agam Kuan was built during the period of Ashoka, the Mauryan king. Legend goes that, Agam Kuan, with a depth of 105 feet and perimeter of over 20 feet, was constructed by Ashoka to torture people. It is believed that this is where emperor Ashoka had his 99 brothers drowned to capture the throne. Interestingly, today Agam Kuan owns the tag of being an auspicious well with unlimited powers.

Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden

Popularly referred to as Patna Zoo, Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden finds a place among one of the largest zoos in the country. Home to 110 species of wild animals, some of the commonly spotted animals here include the tiger, white tiger, hippopotamus, lion, monkey and many species of birds. The botanical garden has over 300 species of plants, trees and herbs and some of the museums in the garden include the snake museum, bat museum and fish museum.