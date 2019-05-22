The most uncertain part about buying an airplane ticket are the airfares that go up and down all through the week. However, a mix of factors work in making those fluctuations in the ticker rates. Those factors include competition, demand, supply, the state of the economy, taxes, and of course the seasonality. You can still work your way around it and get your tickets at a slightly better deal if you know when exactly to book. Here are the best and the worst days for you to book an airplane ticket.

Departure date versus booking date

Always remember, your flying date is more important than your booking date. Ideally, the best days to take an international economy flight are Thursdays and Fridays; domestic economy flights on Fridays, and international premium flights on Fridays and Saturdays. Also, generally, the end of the week (Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays) are the best days to book cheap flights. Flying out on a weekend mostly cost significantly more, so not doing a Saturday or Sunday is recommended unless you have no other choice.

Remember the rule of seasonality

Taking a flight is as simple as cake-walk today; yet there are some rules pertaining to seasonality that can’t be altered. No matter what, you will always find better deals in low or off-season, non-holiday travel dates. Peak summers in India are when there’s a slight marginal decrease in airfare.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Honestly, as of today, it’s impossible to predict what the single cheapest day to fly is. Even if we take data from previous years to determine which day offers the lowest flying prices; there’s no telling that the same pattern still exists. However, all said and done, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are the two best days of the week to fly out, if you want to save just about some extra bucks.

Thursdays and Saturdays

While the best day to fly ultimately depends on the route and airline, there are some airfare sales only on Thursdays and Saturdays, that you can avail if you get lucky. Some travellers might think that Saturday especially would be an expensive day to fly, but in truth, nothing beats the rates of flying out on a Sunday.