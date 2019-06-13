Monsoon in India mostly occur from the months of June to September. During this time, most parts of the country receive heavy downpour which results in lush greenery, clearers air, heavy flowing waterfalls and rivers, and the most scenic vistas. If you’re looking to enjoy the rains to the fullest on your holiday, these are the places you must consider.

Malshej Ghat, Maharashtra

Whether you want to sit back and relax or explore the Maharashtra countryside, Malshej Ghat is a great monsoon getaway. It’s easily accessible from both Mumbai and Pune and that makes it such a preferred place for a trip. The things to do here are: a trek up to Harishchandragad Fort; waterfall rappelling down the numerous waterfalls; or simply a hike up to Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Shivaji.

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Situated close to Nainital, Kausani is a picturesque hamlet in Uttarakhand. An all-year round destination, what makes Kausani special is that it is relatively unexplored and is not home to commercial tourist spots. It’s a hilly retreat for those who wish for some peace in the hills and want to enjoy the enchanting views of the Himalayas, with the rains pelting against the windows.



Karjat, Maharashtra

For those who lie in Mumbai and Pune, Karjat is the perfect place for a quick monsoon weekend getaway. Apart from the drive being super scenic, Karjat is where you can indulge in adrenaline pumping activities like river rafting or trekking. And if you just wish to stay indoors and enjoy your hot tea with piping-hot pakodas, there are tons of gorgeous homestay available in all budgets.

Chinnakallar, Tamil Nadu

Located in Valaparai, Chinnakallar is primarily known for its cascading waterfalls and dense greenery. It is also known as the ‘Cherrapunji of the South’ because it is the second highest receiving area of rainfall, after Cherrapunji and Mawsymram in the East. The must visit waterfalls here include, Chinnakallar Falls, Monkey Falls and Lawson Falls.