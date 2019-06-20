Contrary to a general perception that trekkers and adventure seekers mainly drive monsoon travel, families too like to indulge in a quick getaway. From relaxed beach vacations, staycations at nearby resorts, exploring hillside for lush greenery and waterfalls and relishing delicious hot cuisines – here’s what you can do this season.

Monsoon is the best time to grab off-season travel deals for many domestic destinations such as Kerala, Goa, Nainital-Musoorie and Sikkim-Darjeeling. One can also expect good discounts on overseas destinations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and also on road trips and adventure packages. Monsoon travellers are also taking the benefit of flash sales announced by different airlines during this time.

Monsoon Travellers from Mumbai and Pune can opt for short trips within Maharashtra and neighbouring states such as Goa and Gujarat. Staycations in Lonavala, Silvassa, Lavasa, Saputara, Mahabaleshwar, Daman and Nasik. Balmy beach ambiance and appetising seafood in Goa and the Konkan are on the radar of west India travellers with the onset of monsoon.

Monsoon travellers from Delhi and Chandigarh can find solace in hill stations such as Mussoorie, Nainital and Shimla. Or even take road trips to Rajasthan to explore places like Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur and Udaipur. However, adventure trails from Delhi to Ladakh is the key highlight of the season.

Travellers from east India can explore the myriad of staycations in Darjeeling’s premium properties or head to Assam and Meghalaya to experience the extreme rains, nature and eco-friendly atmosphere.

Down south, Munnar, Wayanad, Thekkady, Coorg and Kabini are the most popular places to enjoy the rains. Additionally, health tourism in Kerala is expected to reach its peak with the rising indulgence in Ayurvedic treatments during the monsoon. Also, with International Yoga Day (June 21) just round the corner, it couldn’t be a better time to enrol in yoga and meditation classes for the weekend.