While the summers are a great time to head to the mountains, not going with a fleshed out itinerary can be quite a bummer. If you’re travelling to states like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, both located very close to Delhi, these are the places that are most likely to give you respite from the heat as well as scope for tons of other things to do. However, here’s what you must explore in the quaint towns of Uttarakhand, in case you’re planning to escape the scorching Delhi heat.

Nainital

While this is the most visited place in Uttarakhand, it never really loses its charm. The places that you must visit on your trip here are: Naina Devi Temple, Naini Lake, Mukteshwar, Naukuchiatal (9 cornered lake), Sattal (7 lakes), Bhimtal lake, Raj Bhavan and Jim Corbett National Park.

Mussoorie

About 290km from Delhi, a trip to the ‘Queen of the Hills’ is incomplete without visiting attractions such as Kempty Falls, Gun Hill, Lake Mussoorie, Lal Tibba Scenic Point, Camels Back Road and Mall Road. Since Mussoorie is perched at an average altitude of 1,880 meters, it affords spectacular views of the Himalayan snow ranges, Doon Valley and the Shivalik Range.

Rishikesh

For the spiritually inclined, this quaint city in the Himalayan foothills with the Ganges river flowing parallel to it, there’s much to see and do here. The major attractions are Ram Jhula, Laxman Jhula, Swarg Ashram, Triveni Ghat, Gita Bhavan, and the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple.

Uttarkashi

Kashi of the North, Uttarkashi is a holy town close to Rishikesh. The best places to explore here are Shakti Mandir, Vishwanath Temple, Dayara Bugyal, Nachiketa Tal, Nehru Mountaineering Institute, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedar Tal and Dodital. Located at 1,200 meters above sea level, Uttarkashi has an uncanny resemblance to Varanasi and is a must visit especially in the summer months.