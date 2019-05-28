Travelling is a lot of fun when you get to see the world as a family; it’s even better if you take your little ones along. While all kinds of travel are fun, the one that involves adventure trumps them all. Here are some international places that offer just the right mix of fun and adventure this summer. Also, contrary to popular belief, it is super cost-friendly to travel with a baby, with flight tickets for babies costing only 10% of the adult fare. Here are some brilliant baby-friendly destinations around the world:

Hong Kong

The best way to travel to Hong Kong is to prioritise, plan ahead and travel lightly with necessities. A tip would be to purchase express airport transfers to get you to the city centre smoothly. Travelling with direct entry QR codes is another trick to make sure you have quick access and skip queues to attractions like Hong Kong Disneyland with just a few clicks. This definitely ideal with a baby in tow. Less waiting time, less cranky babies!

Thailand

If you are travelling with a baby and want your holiday to be stress-free, start your journey by pre-booking and arranging your transportation. Thailand has an array of places to see, and getting around between cities with a baby does not have to be a chore. You can also opt for car transfers to Krabi, Phuket, Chiang Mai and other cities to make your summer trip an off-beaten one. If you want to indulge in creating some great family memories with your new born, you can up the ante by booking a Private Photo Shoot Experience in Phuket with own professional photographer.

Singapore

The world is our oyster and the desire to explore has rare encounters. More travellers are abandoning the mainstream tourist guides in a bid to curate their own bespoke itineraries. This summer, try out off-the-beaten tracks that takes you away from the big cities and skip-the-line by avoiding to wait in long queues, with your baby. River Safari Singapore is where you can watch adorable bears such as fluffy giant Pandas, Kai Kai and Jia Jia which will melt your baby’s heart.