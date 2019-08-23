Whether it’s a long weekend or you’re taking your regular vacation, Amritsar is always a delight to visit. Amritsar is a city of the finest confluences of culture, food, tradition, religion and spiritualism, making it a treasure trove of experiences. Here’s a comprehensive guide for what to do in the city:

What to see

Golden Temple: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this is the most holy of all Sikh pilgrimage sites in India. The Golden Temple stands as a symbol of peace, tranquillity and equality. Taking a dip in Amrit Sarovar at the temple, and soaking in the calming view of gleaming temple are highly recommended.

Wagah Border: Situated 28km from Amritsar, Wagah Border divides India and Pakistan. Every evening, Indian BSF (Border Security Force) soldiers and Pakistani rangers engage in an electrifying demonstration of military showmanship to officially shut the gates and lower the national flags. It’s quite a spectacle and truly an exhilarating experience.

Ram Tirath Temple: Revered as the birthplace of Lav and Kush, the temple attracts people from all over India. The highlight are the many statues here showcasing various scenes from the epic Ramayana.

Even Jallianwala Bagh and Partition Museum are must-visits especially if you’re inclined towards history.

Where to stay

Offers picturesque views of the Golden Temple from its rooms and complimentary shuttle service to the holy site, the luxurious Hyatt Regency Amritsar is a great place to stay. Their restaurant Punjab Province offers really authentic Punjabi fare. For the budgeted traveller, goStops Amritsar is perfect. Equipped with modern amenities, the quirky hostel is where you can interact with strangers, play games and share stories on the rooftop.

Where to eat

From Langar ka Prasad at the Golden Temple, that comprises of roti, dal, sabzi and kheer to the famous kulchas; it is a gourmet’s paradise. The best eateries here are Bharawan Da Dhaba (for vegetarian) and Pal Da Dhaba, Beera Chicken Corner and Adarsh Meat Shop (for non-vegetarian).

Where to shop

From clothing, footwear, handicraft items to kirpans, Hall Bazaar is one of the oldest market and the best place to shop in Amritsar. If you’re looking for traditional jewellery, head over to Guru Bazaar. For saris, phulkaris and pashminas Katra Jaimal Singh Market is the best.