A one-of-its-kind museum in India, the Naval Aviation Museum is a must-visit for all avid travellers, especially aviation geeks. Its close proximity to Dabolim International Airport and the Mormugao Port, makes it an even desirable attraction in Goa. Situated along the Vasco-Bogmalo Road just 6 kilometres from the port city of Vasco-da-Gama, a drive to this museum is spectacularly scenic; by virtue of it being perched on a plateau that overlooks the Arabian Sea.

Founded in 1947 by the Naval Force of India, the military history museum offers an outdoor aircraft park and a gallery with exhibits. The displays include a wide collection of aircrafts (both planes and helicopters), aircraft engines and parts, armaments, weapons, vintage war crafts, sensors, safe gears and ancient photographs that bear witness to India’s history of naval and aviation power.

Among the impressive aircrafts exhibited outdoors are the models of Super Constellation, Hawker Sea Hawk, Hughes, Fairey Firefly, de Havilland Vampire, Giant Lockheed, HAL Chetak, Sea Harrier and Breguet Alizé. Most of these models date back to the 1940s.

 
The Westland SeaKing Mk.42 (IN505) of Indian Navy seen resting at Naval Aviation Museum, Goa After her Retirement. This IN505 SeaKing was from the very first batch of SeaKings procured in the early 70's. The First batch of SeaKings Mk42 consisting of (IN501-IN512) were Operational in the year 1971. The first batch was the only batch of SeaKings Sported in the Navy Blue and White Scheme. Other Batches Sported Sea grey Scheme. With an Operational Speed of 112knots, it can travel Straight 1230km in a Single Fuel. Her Sister IN504 SeaKing Mk42 is on Static Display at the HAL Aerospace Museum in Bangalore. One of the Best Heli, which helped the Indian Navy in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Indoors, in the Armament Room, there’s a stunning collection of bombs and torpedoes that have been used in naval battles. If you want an immersive experience, going over the archived collection of rare photographs so as to follow step by step history of the naval aviation is highly recommended.

The most interesting place in the museum for children and teenagers is the Multimedia Room which houses the Jet Cockpit Simulator; a programme that allows you to simulate the experience of being in the cockpit of a fighter jet. Then there’s the Sonobouy Room that houses a collection of sonobouys which are essentially sensors that are used by the aircrafts to detect underwater enemy targets. The Suraksha Room is a delight too with all the gear and gadgets used for protection at display. These help at sea and in the air and include the floating dinghy, parachute, ejector seat and pilot’s overalls.

 