About 15 kilometres from Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh, Sangti Valley is a destination that should be explored by off-beat travellers. It’s off-the-beaten path; so if you’re excited about lesser known places, this place fits the bill. While Sangti Valley is generously populated, it interestingly has minimal tourist footfall.

Surrounded by the majestic mountains of Eastern Himalayas, dotted with pristine forests and meandering rivers, and always blessed with a pleasant climate, Sangti Valley is also a melting pot of unique cultures and tradition.

However, what’s breath-taking around here are the various fruit orchards (such as kiwi, apple, orange and apricot) and exotic avifauna. If you had to pick a time to visit this stunning valley, let it be between the winter months of November to February (that’s also when the valley receives slight snowfall) when the black-necked cranes migrate here from China. It’s a rare bird with a 7 feet wing span, and is loved and admired by the local Buddhists.

The quaint Monpa Village in the valley commands a visit especially if you love exploring places on foot. Without proper roads, the village has a delightful rustic feel to it. Interacting with the locals here is highly recommended. You will see most of them growing corn and hanging it out to dry to get the seeds for the next season.

Just like the backwaters of Kerala are forever on every traveller’s itinerary, the day isn’t far when Sangti Valley will be too. The unmatched beauty of this northeastern hill station is why every traveller must give it one chance.

The way to reach is fairly simple; take the road from Bomdila that goes to either Dirang or Tawang. From Dirang, take the road that goes down towards the river, cross the bridge and then follow the only road until you reach Sangti Valley.