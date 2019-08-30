One of Arunachal Pradesh’s most surreal attractions, Penga Teng Tso is a high altitude Himalayan lake like no other. Surround by breath-taking natural beauty, the highlight is the backdrop of the snow-clad mountains against the gushing waters of the lake. Located in Tawang, Penga Teng Tso is a major tourist attraction also because it offers thrilling adventure activities to the adrenaline junkie.

So, for those looking for a tranquil getaway in the Northeast, this one is quite off-the-beaten path. Which means, all you will really see and hear on your trip to this lake perched at 12,000 feet above sea level are the cottony clouds, dense forests and the sweet chirping of birds; a certain calmness enveloping them all.



It’s a nice 23 kilometres/ 45 minutes road trip from Tawang to get to Penga Teng Tso. And if you wish for an immersive experience, you can couple your trip by visiting the Shong-tser lake, which is about 47 kilometres from Tawang. Both these lakes remain cool and quite through out the year; but if you want to catch the blooming of the rare blue lapis flowers, head there during the summer months. For a thick blanket of snow, the best time to visit is during November to January.

While the place lacks even the most basic amenities, and calls for you to really rough it out, the scenic trail is worth exploring on foot in the winter months. The location also offers great photo opportunities to the shutterbugs; both when it is covered in snow or is brimming with summer life. Remember to retain the sanctity of the place by not polluting it in any way; it holds great spiritual significance for the Buddhists residing here.

The nearest international airport from Tawang is the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, roughly 480 kilometres away.