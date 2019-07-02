Planned by the famous French architect Le Corbusier, Chandigarh is one of the best cities with urban planning and modern architecture in India today. With a seamless and picture perfect urban layout, Chandigarh has emerged as a preferred weekend getaway in North India because of the way it marries modernity with nature.

Picturesquely located in the foothills of the Shivalik, Chandigarh – the metropolis of wide boulevards, plentiful green spaces and noteworthy architecture – has none of the issues confronted by major metros like overpopulation and traffic jams. What makes Chandigarh special is the beauty of nature which dominates the landscape within the city and its vicinity with equal aplomb, making it a sought after destination especially during monsoons.

The clean and green city of Chandigarh is the quintessential monsoon paradise, now that the rains are in full swing here. As the clouds hover over the skies, the tree-lined skyline of Chandigarh and the Himalayas forming the back-drop, make it look straight out of a post-card.



You must go on a walk along the scenic Sukhna Lake and enjoy a surreal experience as rain falls on the surface of this iconic lake to create mesmerising sounds and visuals or in any of the majestic gardens like the Rose Garden – a major highlight of the city. You can even enjoy a rejuvenating monsoon spa ritual at Quan Spa after a nice walk to relax your muscles.

A drive along the smooth tree-lined roads of India’s first planned city is highly recommended. You can even take a short drive to the picturesque Morni Hills located nearby, or go for a slightly longer one to Kasauli, a beautiful hill station not more than an hour away from here.

A trip to Chandigarh is incomplete without sampling its food; the extravagance of flavours and authenticity is par excellence. The most recommended are Saffron known for its fine dining Indian Cuisine and 35 Brewhouse – the region’s first microbrewery – in JW Marriott.