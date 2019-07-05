If you’re a trekker seeking to explore Himachal Pradesh, there’s no better one than a trek to Triund from Mcleod Ganj or even Dharamkot. Triund offers spectacular views of the Dhauladhar Range and Kangra valley, so the effort is always well worth it. Whether you’re an amateur or a seasoned trekker, everybody is in for a treat here.

The trekking trail to Triund is moderately challenging; the time you take to complete it depends on your stamina and skill. However, on an average, it takes about 3 hours to cover this 9km trek. If you are not equipped to return the same day, Triund has great facilities for overnight camping as well, where you can huddle up next to the bonfire, and relax with your friends.

If you’re not the camping kind, you can even avail the guesthouses provided by the Forest Department. However, if for some reason you have to halt mid-way, seek accommodation at Gallu Devi Temple.

Some of the attractions in the area include Bhagsu Falls, Bhagsunah Temple, Namgyal Stupa and the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts. Take some time out to visit them; they will only enrich your experience further.

Also Mcleod Ganj has a great cafe culture; choose from the likes of Rest a While Café, Himalaya Tea shop, Magic View Café, Shiva Cafe and Best View Café to nourish yourself with good food and drinks.

A trek to the hills of Triund should be avoided during extreme winter months of January and February because that’s when the place experiences heavy snowfall. The ideal time to visit here is from May to June and October to November. The monsoon months render the trekking trails slippery and perilous and must be avoided altogether.

The nearest airport from Triund is the Gaggal Airport, about 12 kilometres from Dharamshala.