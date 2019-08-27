Bangkok is often synonymous with chef Gaggan Anand’s eponymous restaurant for Indians. The two time Michelin star restaurant, however, was shut down recently after being operational since 2010. The progressive Indian restaurant had not only earned Anand world-wide customers but also global rankings.

Gaggan Anand was voted Asia’s Best Restaurant in 2015; a title it held for a record of four consecutive years. Anand served his last meal at the Lab, a special invite-only section on the first floor of his restaurant on August 24. In June this year, Anand along with his team of 65 members had announced their resignation, much to the disappointment of food lovers across the globe.

The reason behind the shutting down of the legendary restaurant is that Anand was a minority stakeholder of 25% in the restaurant, and things did not work out on a lot of fronts. While this period has been emotional for Anand and his loyal customer base; there’s definitely hope for the future. Anand has already announced that he’s working on a new restaurant of the same name that is scheduled to open in October this year in an undisclosed location in Bangkok.

Anand assured that he along with the 65 other members of his team will serve with the same love and passion that they’ve been recognised for all these years. He’s also announced that his daughter Tara will be the largest shareholder in the new project and that only means the second innings is going to be fuelled by pure love and creative energy.

Here’s hoping that the end to a decade-old culinary era only results in an even bigger and better start for Gaggan Anand and his team. In the meanwhile, if you’re in Bangkok, head to the Indian Chef Garima Arora’s Michelin star restaurant Gaa for a unique experience. They combine age-old Indian techniques with locally sourced ingredients and cook up meals that are fresh and original.