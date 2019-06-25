Korigad, also known as Koraigad, Koarigad or Kumwarigad, is a fort located about 20km away from Lonavla in the Pune district of Maharashtra. While its date of construction is not known, it’s believed to have been around since the 16th-century. At 929m above sea level, a trek to the top of this fort, especially during monsoons, can turn out to be quite an experience.

The closest village from Korigad is Peth Shahpur. This fort formed an important part of the kingdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji along with other forts of Lohagad, Visapur, Tung and Tikona. Interestingly, the walls of Korigad are completely intact, and one can walk along its entire perimeter even today.

It’s important to pay extra attention to go completely equipped for a trek during the monsoons. Wearing proper trekking shoes, quick-drying clothes preferably with full sleeves (for protection against the insects), a cap, wind-cheater or rain proof jacket, and carrying a light backpack are highly recommended.

Carry your own lunch and water because there’s no provision for food at the top. However, the views and the weather will ensure that you truly relish your meal after the long-winding trek.

During monsoons, it’s regular to expect delays on account of roadblock and weather conditions. Though it’s usually a one day trip where you start early in the morning and get done by 8 in the evening, unexpected turn in the weather conditions may add a couple of hours to your trek. Therefore, go equipped with an extra change of clothes.

The trek to Korigad is a fairly easy one; it’s highly recommended to those who’ve never trekked before. The trek is ideal for adults and children above a minimum age of 8; such treks are great for families since it can be a good way to introduce children to the outdoors. These treks involve a minimum of 3-4 hours of walking; so basic physical fitness is a must.