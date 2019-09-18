During the first half of 2019, cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chennai managed to attract more footfall than north Indian cities, a report published in the Times of India said.

According to the report, north Indian cities such as Amritsar and Agra have been replaced by Coimbatore. The report is based on the number of bookings that travellers made for their Indian travel between January 1 and June 30, 2019.

According to the report, the cities which are swiftly turning into major tourist destinations are Rishikesh, Varanasi, Tiruchchirappalli, Nedumbassery and Munnar. This trend observed during the first half of this year clearly indicates at a shift in the mindset of the Indian travellers. They are more willing to explore off-beat locations far away from the swarming vacation crowds. So, Goa, Shimla, Pondicherry are not the only cities in the bucket list of wanderlust Indians.

Why so?

A number of facts can be owed to the increasing popularity of South India as the perfect tourist destination.

Safety is just one of them. Well, it’s a popular belief that south Indian cities are safer than north Indian cities. But this popular belief gets vindicated by facts and figures.

According to Crime In India- 2016, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, Andra Pradesh has the lowest crime rates in the country, followed by Karnataka. Except for Kerala, none of the states from South India is listed among the top 10 states with a higher violent crime rate.

Pollution is also another reason why tourists are shying away from North Indian cities. According to a report of the World Health Organisation, 14 of world’s 15 most polluted cities are in India, with Kanpur topping the list. The other cities are Faridabad, Varanasi, Gaya, Patna, Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Muzaffarpur, Srinagar, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Patiala and Jodhpur.

Yes, no south Indian city is there.