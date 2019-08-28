Give Rishikesh a break and head to Pahalgam in Kashmir for one of the best water sport activities in India – the white water river rafting. This is a serious sport, and what better place to try it than on the beautiful river Lidder. There are quite a few levels for rafting in Pahalgam that a traveller can choose from.

For those who’re new to it must go for the 2.5km stretch of white water rafting called the Lidder Joy Ride, while those who’re seasoned and have good endurance must give the 5km stretch called Lidder Long Ride a shot. There’s even an 8km Extra Long Ride with grade II to III and IV rapids for the experts.

The gorgeous 73km long Lidder river (Lidder literally means turmeric) originates from the Kolhoi Glacier before joining river Jhelum at 1,600 metres above sea level. The rafting route starts at Langanbal Bridge and finishes at Ganeshpora (the distance of 8km covered in half an hour).

You can also hop on to the other side in Ladakh and go for a bout of river rafting on the Indus river. Floating down amidst the rugged and beautiful landscape is one of the most novel experiences you will ever have. The best stretch for a guided run is on the white waters of the Indus between Spituk and Nimu or Saspol. Upstream of Spituk, the stretch up to Karu is the most ideal for basic training or base-level rafting.

The most difficult yet exciting route for rafting is on the Zanskar river, that runs through a gorge in the Zanskar Mountains, between Padum and Nimu. This is suitable only for trained rafters with adequate arrangements for rescue back-up. The best time to undertake this adrenaline-pumping sport is anywhere between the months of June-end to the beginning of September.