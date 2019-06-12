Incase an international island trip doesn’t seem to work out for you, you can consider a vacation to Lakshadweep – India’s very own island destination. It is way cheaper than Mauritius and Maldives; but you get almost the same beach life without straining your pockets.

Located just off Kerala’s coastline, Lakshadweep islands lie north of the Maldives. The southernmost atoll of the archipelago is Minicoy – a placid, shimmering lagoon with white, virgin beaches and a wealth of coral along with stunning aquatic wildlife such as mantas, rays, sea turtles, eels, sharks and wild dolphins. Add to that an array of gorgeous atolls you can pick from: Agatti, Amini, Bangaram, Thinnakara, Kadmat, Kavaratti, Kiltan, Kalpeni, Andrott, Bitra, Chetlat and Cheriyam.

However, if you’re a diver, the reef life and the diverse fauna in the Arabian Sea here is an extraordinary experience. Put on your scuba-gear; there are institutes and instructors everywhere on the island to help amateurs learn skills, get certified or just get a hang of things enough to have themselves an underwater adventure.

 
The guests were amazed by the lagoon so much, they opted for an open water dive with us. The night came and a million stars fine tuned itself to work in the favour of the guests. Next morning, they crossed the lagoon and went to dive in the sea, the guests were surely excited. The visibility was damn good that day! With the spirit of adventure, they dived and came back with magic in their eyes! The treasures were sweet as they spotted a White Tip Reef Shark and a small Sea Turtle.

The best places for both first-time enthusiasts and seasoned regulars are Manta Point, Turtle Bay, Secret Garden, The Wall and The Cave. However these are just some of them; there’s a whole lot of places that offer surreal scuba-diving experiences.

For those who like a bit of adventure, thrill along with an adrenaline rush, you can indulge in sports like kayaking, canoeing, snorkelling, paddle-boarding and wind-surfing. Boat enthusiasts can go on a yacht, game-fishing, or even water skiing with the help of an instructor and a nifty motorboat.

As for those who don’t want to get their toes wet, you have all the liberty to enjoy on the white sand beaches made of fine coral dust; sip on tender coconut water; take a stroll along the pristine coastline, or curl up in hammock and read. You can also cycle around the island and explore the gorgeous lighthouses, coconut farms and unexplored jagged coastlines at your leisure.

 