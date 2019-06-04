While the Valley of Flowers are accessible for most part of the year, it’s in June that the snow begins to melt and the colours come alive. With the summer waiting to be overshadowed by the monsoons; it’s just the right time to make a trip here.

If you’re a photographer, the mesmerising landscape sprinkled with innumerable varieties of flowers is reason enough for you to visit here. However, you can also indulge in trekking expeditions here; there’s tons of opportunities to get that adrenaline pumping.

Situated at a height of around 3,658m, the Valley of Flowers can be easily reached in 4-5 days via a trek. You start at Govindghat, and when you reach Ghangaria, the trail divides with one route going towards Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib and the other going to Valley of Flowers.

Even though you are not allowed to camp inside the park, a day in the park is enough to bewitch you. On your way to Valley of Flowers, keep an eye out for cascading waterfalls and the gorgeous views of the Zanskar Range and the Great Himalayas on all sides.

Among all the species of flowers that you’ll spot, keep a special eye out for golden lilies, rhododendrons, perfumed wildflowers, wild rose bushes and wild strawberries. The valley has three sub-alpine forests at different heights protecting around 500 species of those wild flowers. Being a UNESCO World Heritage Site, this biosphere reserve is also home to several restricted-range bird species that are endemic to this part of the Western Himalayas. If you get lucky, you might also end up spotting wildlife such as the Asiatic black bear, blue sheep, red fox and brown bear.

Also, you can easily spot Nanda Devi (7,824m), the second highest mountain peak in India, from the Valley of Flowers National Park. The views of the gigantic and rugged mountain peak from the Valley of Flowers is a treat to the senses.