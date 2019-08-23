As one of the modern cities in India, Chennai’s is still known for its opulent temples, culture and traditions. It has been 380 years since it was founded and has consistently been home to the rich heritage of India. Most of the credit goes to the various neighbourhoods that make Chennai whole. Here are the top ones a traveller must explore:

Mylapore

One of the most historic neighbourhoods in Chennai, Mylapore is more than 1,500 years old. From famous temples such as Kapaleeshwarar Temple to the iconic clubs and restaurants on Dr. Radhakrishnan Road, this part of Chennai houses the best of both worlds.

View this post on Instagram Pic @clickzz_ofraj A post shared by Tamilnadu Tourism (@tamilnaduvisit) on Aug 9, 2019 at 12:52pm PDT

Anna Nagar

While it was the quietest residential area for the longest time, Anna Nagar is today the most social neighbourhood courtesy of the new-age pubs, eateries, and cafes. From having a fusion meal to talking a walk along the serene Tower Park, there’s nothing you can’t do here.

Royapettah

This is as centrally located as it can get. And if there’s one place in Chennai where you want to experience the millennial cafe culture, this is where you should head. From Amethyst to Writer’s Cafe, this is where you’ll find all the geeky crowd hanging.



Adyar

While the neighbouring Besant Nagar is extremely popular among youngsters for its proximity to Elliot’s Beach and some of the city’s most high-end and happening pubs and restaurants, Adyar is where the culturally inclined and intellectuals head for events and shows at the Theosophical Society.

Nungambakkam

From colleges such as the Loyola College and Women’s Christian College, to some of Chennai’s best art galleries such as the Faraway Tree Gallery and Apparao Gallery Head, to even shopping districts such as the Khader Nawaz Khan Road – one can spend an entire day here and not get bored. It also has some of the city’s best watering holes.