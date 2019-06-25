The recent development in the tourism sector where electric buses have been introduced between Manali and Rohtang Pass is a great step towards sustainable travel. With travellers growing more conscious of the environment, the electric bus is already a hit among those travelling to the hills.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation kicked off the electric bus services; they are open for everyone on all days except Tuesdays. In fact, travellers can even travel without a permit to Rohtang in the electric buses.

A total of five buses have been introduced for now; with INR 600 per seat. The buses usually take a halt of two hours at Rohtang after which they come back to Manali the same afternoon. Earlier, travellers were required to pay about INR 10,000 that included taxi fare and the permit. However, with the new 25-seater electric bus services both these expenses have been considerably brought down to as low as INR 600. It used to be an extravagant affair travelling to Rohtang even until a couple of months ago. And of course, this innovation is also helpful in curbing the escalating pollution levels in Rohtang Pass, situated at an altitude of 13,050 feet above sea level.

Since Rohtang is roughly 50km/ 2 hours from Manali, everybody who goes for a retreat in the Himalayas, invariably lands up at Rohtang. The increasing number of footfalls there in recent years is primarily the reason why they had to come up with an eco-friendly commute option. The buses from Manali to Rohtang ply between 5:30 am to 9 am everyday, except Tuesdays. You can board them at the Manali Main Bust Stand near Mall Road. Reduce your carbon footprint and be a part of responsible travel by hopping onto these electric buses (and giving the taxis a miss) the next time you are visiting the hills in Rohtang from Manali.