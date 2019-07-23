Zemithang, a hidden paradise in Arunachal Pradesh is known for its vast golden cultivable lands, open valleys and majestic mountains. Located at an altitude of 8,000 feet above sea level, Zemithang is a must-visit if you’re in Tawang, some 90 kilometres away.

The route to Zemithang is absolutely scenic; keep an eye out for the quaint town of Luma, from where you can spot a small idol of Lord Buddha named Dujen Lumpa perched atop a hill. After winding through the thick shadows of bamboo and pine trees, when you finally enter Zemithang village, you will be greeted by the gorgeous Gorsam Chorten Monastery.

It’s the second largest monastery of Asia spread across acres of land. The locals believe that the monastery is almost seven centuries old; and its design aesthetics make it look like Bouddhanath of Nepal. Zemithang is a place of absolute peace, calm and serenity. Zemithang (‘zemi’ – sand and ‘thang’ – plain land) literally means a land washed away by the river. Locally known as Pangchen, it also means a land free from all sins.



The villagers of Zemithang relentlessly work towards the conservation of wildlife and nature. One of the most attractive features of this town is its stunning avifauna, you’ll always be surrounded by the chirping of numerous Himalayan birds. The most commonly spotted ones include Monal, tragopan, blood pheasant, black necked crane, and blood pigeon. Zemithang is also home to some of the rarest animals like the red panda, blue sheep, mock deer among others.

From Zemithang one can also visit little villages like Lumpo Village, which is at a distance of 17 kilometres, and Muchet Village about 7 kilometres uphill from there. On your way back to Zemithang from Muchet, watch out for the gorgeous Gorichen Peak.

Another place that can be explored near Zemithang is the isolated town called Thembang. An ideal place for trekkers and photographers, the highlight of the village is the small monastery housing the idol of Guru Padmasambhav.