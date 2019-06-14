Ziro, a peace seeker’s paradise in Arunachal Pradesh, is also a World Heritage Site, courtesy of its surreal natural beauty. It is locally known as the Apatani Plateau, since it is home to one of the most interesting tribes of Arunachal Pradesh – the Apatanis. Situated at an altitude of 1,500 meters above sea level, the region boasts of rich rice and paddy fields and is surrounded by the most gorgeous pine trees in great numbers.

Among one of the greatest attraction in Ziro is the Talley Valley Wildlife Sanctuary, spread over an area of 337 sq. km. Home to various endangered species, and gorgeous flora such as silver fir trees, orchids, bamboo and ferns trees – it’s a great biodiversity hotspot.

Another must visit is Meghna Cave Temple; a rather ancient cave temple dating back to 5000 years. Perched at an altitude of 300 feet, the temple offers stunning sweeping views of the surrounding areas including the majestic mountains, dense forests and beautiful rivers of Ziro.



For a more scenic experience, head to Kile Pakho, a delightful ridge about 7km away from Ziro. Climb onto the ridge for a surreal view of Ziro Plateau on one side and snow-clad Himalayan ranges on the other.

Pine trees add a rather interesting dimension to Ziro; and to witness the biggest and tallest blue pine trees in the whole of Apatani Valley, head to Midey. If you are an adventure junkie, this is just the place for you because it offers scope for activities like hiking and trekking.

On the west of Ziro, is the hillock of Dolo Mando, attracting travellers in great numbers because it affords breath-taking views of old Ziro and the town of Hapoli. This place again offers great scope for trekking, in case you’re looking for some thrill and adventure.

Located amidst Ziro’s rolling hills and tropical rain forests, Tipi Orchid Research Centre houses a wide range of orchids in over 1,000 varieties. The orchid glass house in the centre of the institute is a major attraction; it has a fibreglass roof, a gallery and a pond with a fountain.