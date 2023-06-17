1 Dead, 174 Detained As Violent Clashes Erupt During Anti-Encroachment Drive In Gujarat’s Junagadh: Watch

Junagadh Municipal Corporation had served a demolition notice to a dargah (shrine) in the area, asking its administrators to submit documents within five days or the premises will be demolished. (Photo: Screengrab)

Junagadh, Gujarat: A civilian died while 174 others were detained after violent clashes erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Gujarat’s Junagadh on Friday. Four cops, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), were also injured in the violence.

According to reports, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation had served a demolition notice to a dargah (shrine) in the area, asking its administrators to submit documents within five days or the premises, which allegedly stands on encroached state land, will be demolished.

Following the notice, on Friday, at least 500-600 people gathered at the dargah near the Majewadi Gate and clashed with the police. The protesters hurled stones at the cops, vandalised property and torched police vehicles, ANI reported.

The police responded by firing tear smoke shells and also resorted to baton-charge to disperse the stone-throwing mob.

A video shared by ANI shows a large mob of protesters hurling stones at police vehicles outside the dargah amid loud sloganeering.

#WATCH | A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present the documents within 5 days. Around 500-600 people had gathered there yesterday. The police were convincing them not to block the road. Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and… pic.twitter.com/U5YfQe6R04 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

“A mosque near Majewadi Gate was given notice by the Junagadh Municipal Corporation to present documents within five days. Around 500-600 people gathered there yesterday. The police were trying to convince protestors not to block the road,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Junagadh, Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told ANI.

The senior officer said a civilian died in the clashes and the cops have detained 174 people in connection with the violence. However, the exact cause behind the civilian’s demise was not known yet and would be ascertained after autopsy report, the officer said, adding that it is suspected that the victim may have been hit by a stone thrown by the protesters.

“Stones were pelted at around 10.15 pm and people attacked police. A Lathicharge was conducted by police to disperse the crowd. Some police personnel got injured in this incident. We have rounded up 174 people. A civilian has died prima facie due to stone pelting but it will be clear after a postmortem report. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

According to news agency PTI, officials of Junagadh Municipal Corporation had arrived at the Majewadi Gate to put the demolition notice outside the dargah, according to which the structure had been built “illegally” on encroached state-owned land.

“On June 14, the Junagadh Municipal Corporation issued a notice to a mosque near Majevadi Darwaja to produce documents regarding the ownership of land,” police told PTI.

The dargah management were given five days to prove that the structure had been built legally, failing which it would be razed and the management would have to bear the cost of the demolition, if it took place.

(With agencies inputs)

