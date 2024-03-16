Home

Over 100 Workers Injured In Boiler Blast At Haryana Factory

The boiler blast occured at a factory located in the Dharuhera industrial area of Rewari district in Haryana resulting in severe burn injuries to dozens of workers employed at the unit.orkers Injured In Haryana Boiler Blast

Representational Image

Haryana News: Over 100 workers were reportedly injured after a boiler exploded at a factory in Rewari district of Haryana on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the boiler blast occured at a factory located in the Dharuhera industrial area of the district resulting in severe burn injuries to dozens of workers employed at the unit.

Officials said at least 40 workers were rushed to a local hospital, where doctors referred one of the injured to Rohtak due to the critical nature of his injuries.

“A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious patient who has been referred to Rohtak,” Dr Surender Yadav, a Civil Surgeon, told news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Haryana: Dr Surender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, says "A boiler has exploded in a factory in Dharuhera, Rewari. We have alerted the hospitals. We have sent the ambulance to the factory. Several people have burn injuries. Around 40 people are injured and there is one serious… pic.twitter.com/r9BR27IlFR — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

Following the accident, Rohtak PGIMS Director, Dr S.S.Lohchab, said the doctors at the Trauma Centre have been alerted and necessary arrangements were being made in view of the situation, The Tribune reported.

Citing local sources, the report said that the boiler blast occurred at around 7 PM at the Life-Long factory in Rewari.

Police said fire and emergency services were rushed to the scene after information about the blast was received.

This is a developing story. Keep refreshing the page for updates.

