New Delhi: As India is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, tribute poured in for India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as this year marks the 116th birth anniversary of Shastri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and many political leaders paid their tribute to the former Prime Minister at Vijay Ghat, New Delhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, in Mughalsarai, UP. Youngest among his siblings, Lal Bahadur Shastri had a hard childhood and educated himself while facing various difficulties in his early days. Shastri was not his real surname. It was a title conferred on him by Kashi Vidyapeeth, for his proficiency in Sanskrit.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a Gandhian and both of them together contributed to the significant movements which led to the Independence from the colonial rule. He along with Mahatma Gandhi participated actively in the British Quit India Movement from Gandhi to Non-Cooperation Movement from 1921 to 1942. Despite being arrested several times, being subjected to police action and being lodged in jail, he remained dedicated to his path and led India to its freedom in 1947.

At Vijay Ghat, paid tributes to Shastri Ji. India will never forget the valuable contribution of Shastri Ji. He was a stalwart who never deviated from his ideals and principles, come what may. pic.twitter.com/myP7h3erqt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Shastri moved to New Delhi in 1951 and took several charges departments of the first Union cabinet. In Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet, he held several portfolios like Minister of Railways, Transport and Communications Minister, Commerce and Industry Minister, and Home Minister.

We honour Lal Bahadur Shastri a stalwart of the Congress party, freedom fighter & leader of the masses. He gave us the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan’ & worked tirelessly for the people as the Prime Minister. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his contributions to the nation. pic.twitter.com/d056g5ah76 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2019

His slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ became the war-cry of millions of people when India was at war with China in 1962. During the Sino-Indian war of 1962, it was this cry that highlighted the importance of farmers and soldiers to the rest of the country.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal & Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also present. (earlier visuals) #LalBahadurShastriJayanti pic.twitter.com/3J25RBihcw — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

Lal Bahadur Shastri died in the year 1966, at the age of 62, in Tashkent, 12 hours after signing a peace treaty with Pakistan