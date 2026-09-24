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14 firefighters injured after major fire erupts at Jodhpur chemical factory

The fire broke out around 5:30 pm at the factory in the Ganesh Nagar area. The premises were locked at the time, but chemicals stored in drums inside caught fire, triggering a series of explosions that hampered firefighting operations, officials said.

Edited By: Victor Dasgupta
Published: September 24, 2026, 7:51 AM IST
14 firefighters injured after major fire erupts at Jodhpur chemical factory
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At least 14 fire department personnel were injured — eight of them seriously — while battling a major fire at a handicrafts factory here on Wednesday evening, with drums of inflammable chemicals stored at the facility going up in flames — triggering multiple explosions.

The fire was reported around 5.30 pm. The factory — located in Ganesh Nagar area — was locked at the time, but chemicals stored in drums inside the premises caught fire, triggering a series of explosions that made firefighting operations difficult, officials said.

Ten fire tenders from different stations were rushed to the spot after the blaze was reported. A team of around 35 fire personnel was deployed to contain the fire. During the operation, a stone reportedly fell from the factory’s roof onto a chemical drum, causing an explosion that left 14 firefighters with burn injuries.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, covering major developments across national politics, edu ... Read More

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