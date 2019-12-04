New Delhi: In a bid to accomplish its poll promise of the 2015 manifesto before the next assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the state government’s Rs 100 crore plan to set up 11,000 WiFi hotspot zones across the capital city, the first 100 of which are to be inaugurated on December 16.

In a press briefing, CM Kejriwal said that of the 11,000 free WiFi zones, 4,000 will be set up at bus stops, and 7,000 in markets and other popular spots.

“First 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16. It will cost around Rs 100 crores,” he said and added, “Subsequently, every week 500 WiFi-hotspots will be added, and within 6 months these 11,000 hotspots will be set up.”

With the completion of the installation, Delhiites will get 15 GB worth free data per person, each month, through a hotspot zone across the city.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said that as many as 200 users can use one hotspot simultaneously with a speed of 200 Mbps within a radius of 50 metres. Kejriwal had also said the government will build all necessary safeguards to ensure there is no misuse.

Notably, in its 2015 election manifesto, the AAP promised to make WiFi freely available in public spaces across Delhi.

“Citywide WiFi can help in bridging the digital divide. It will also provide an impetus to education, entrepreneurship, business, employment and also tie in with women’s safety initiatives,” the manifesto read.

After significant delay in the approval of the plan, the Delhi government is now attempting to complete the project in the run-up to the upcoming state assembly elections.