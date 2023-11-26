Home

15 Years Of 26/11: President Murmu Pays Homage To Victims Of Mumbai Terror Attacks

President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. On the 15th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, President Murmu stated that the nation stands with the families of the victims in honouring the memory of the brave souls. ‘A grateful nation remembers with pain all the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. We stand with their families and loved ones in honouring the memory of the brave souls. I pay homage to the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives for the motherland. Recalling their supreme sacrifice, let us renew our pledge to battle terrorism in all forms everywhere,’ President Murmu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembers the great sacrifice of the security personnel who gave their lives to stop the terrorists. “My heartfelt tributes to the victims of the 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of those security personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty, he wrote on X.

Mumbai’s 26 Terror Attacks

A group of heavily armed terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba infiltrated Mumbai through sea route and unleashed mayhem on the night of 26/11, 15 years ago, spraying bullets on unarmed civilians at multiple key public installations in the city.

The attacks resulted in more than 166 casualties, including foreigners, and leftover 300 people injured. Although one of the terrorists, Ajmal Amir Qasab, was captured alive, the remaining assailants were neutralized during the final stages of the siege, spanning four days.

As many as 18 security personnel, from the state police and the elite National Security Guard (NSG), laid down their lives during the dreadful attacks. The coordinated terror attacks by the Lashkar men sent shockwaves across the country and the world.

The attacks claimed the lives of several notable figures, including the then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan of the NSG, Mumbai’s Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble.

Landmarks such as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, and the Nariman House Jewish Community Centre (now renamed Nariman Light House) were targeted during the 26/11 attacks.

Ajmal Amir Qasab, the lone surviving terrorist, was captured and arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, commonly known as CST. In May 2010, Qasab received a death sentence and was executed in a maximum security prison in Pune city two years later.

Despite the passage of several years, the emotional wounds from the horrifying terror attacks linger in public memory, a testament to the enduring impact of the mayhem that unfolded over four days.

