Shocking: Gujarat Boy Suffers Cardiac Arrest While Playing Garba, Dies On Spot

17-year-old Veer Shah died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Gujarat's Kapadvanj Kheda district.

Kheda: A shocking incident has emerged from Gujarat that struck a sad note to Navratri celebrations and has forced people to reconsider about their health. A 17-year-old boy died of a sudden cardiac arrest while playing Garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district, news agency ANI reported. According to MD Medicine Dr Aayush Patel, Veer Shah was playing Garba at the Garba ground in Kapadvanj during which he complained of dizziness and became unconscious. ” A team of volunteers at the scene immediately attended on him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital by ambulance. However, he was declared dead at the hospital,” ANI quoted Dr Patel as saying.

17-Year-Old Boy Died Of A Cardiac Arrest: Parents In Shock

Veer’s parents were unaware of the incident and were enjoying the Navratri celebrations at a second Garba ground in Kapadwanj when tragedy struck. The deceased boy’s father Ripal Shah, with teary eyes, urged people to stay cautious, “Be careful playing Garba, do not continue playing it without rest. I lost my child today and wish no such incident happens to anyone else,” he said.

17-Year-Old Boy Died Of A Cardiac Arrest: Organiser Postponed The Event

At the ground where Veer Shah died, the organisers stood silent for two minutes as the mark of tribute to the 17-year-old boy.

The Garba event scheduled at the ground was postponed due to his passing. Additionally, as a sign of unity, all Garba organizers in Kapadvanj city and the surrounding areas decided to suspend all planned celebratory activities for a day.

17-Year-Old Boy Died Of A Cardiac Arrest: Not The First Incident

Last month, a Class 9 student died after collapsing in his chemistry class in Montessori School’s Aliganj campus. Atif Siddiqui was rushed to a nearby medical facility from where he was referred to the KGMU’s cardiology department. KGMU doctors declared him brought dead.

Atif was attending Chemistry class when suddenly he fainted. Other students raised alarm and informed teacher Nadeem Khan, who was taking the class.

“Atif was doing self-study while I was solving problems of a student when suddenly students raised the alarm. I rushed to Atif’s seat and took him in my arms, pumped his heart and gave him mouth-to-mouth oxygen but he didn’t respond. We then called the school nurse and took him to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to KGMU,” said Khan.

According to Atif’s teachers and classmates, he was good in studies and had celebrated his 14th birthday on September 2. His father is a businessman and his mother is a housewife.

The family hails from Khurramnagar. The deceased has a twin brother Ayaan and two sisters, Areeba and Arusha.

