Kolkata: At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured in a road accident in West Bengal's Phulbari area of Nadia district early on Sunday morning around 3 am, police said. As per officials of the Hanskhali police station, the people, some of them women, were killed during a funeral procession when a vehicle carrying the remains of the dead rammed into a stationary truck. The people were on their way to the Nabadeep crematorium to cremate someone from Bagda of North 24 Parganas.

A police officer said the mini-truck, carrying over 35 people and the bier, hit another stone-laden truck parked on one side of a state highway in Hanskhali around 3 am, killing at least 12 of them on the spot. Local people and the police shifted the injured to Shaktinagar General Hospital, where others succumbed to their injuries.

As the condition of some of them deteriorated, they were later moved to Krishnanagar Hospital. One of those injured said he and others were heading to Nabadeep cremation ground from Chakdah when the incident took place. According to the police officer and locals, low visibility due to dense fog may have led to the accident. Further investigation is on.

Following the incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, State Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Union Home Minister on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 18 people in the accident. Taking to Twitter, Governor Dhankar wrote, “Deeply pained at reported death of 18 people and 5 others injured in Nadia District after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck parked on the side of the road. Expect all efforts @MamataOfficial to the family of the deceased and injured. Need to promote Road Safety.”

Meanwhile, CM Banerjee also offered her condolences for the deceased and said, “Government of West Bengal will extend every necessary assistance and support to the kin of the victims.” She tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear about the road accident in Nadia. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. May God give them the strength to get past this difficult time.”

HM Amit Shah too wrote on Twitter, “The road accident in Nadia district of West Bengal is very sad. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. May God give them the strength to bear this grief. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”