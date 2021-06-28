Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has officially announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) on Monday. According to a press release issued by the pharma major, Dr Reddy’s will supply the anti-COVID drug to the government as well as private hospitals across India at a capped price of Rs 990 per sachet. Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 15; Salons, Gyms Allowed to Open | Check Timings

2-DG manufactured by Dr Reddy's has a purity of 99.5 per cent and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DG.

At the launch event, Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's, said "2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

“We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as a therapeutic application in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin-off technologies,” said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO.

2-DG Drug Launch: 5 Points to Note

In the initial weeks, DRDO’s 2-DG drug will be available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently, expand coverage to the rest of the country.

The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions, the release stated.

2-DG, an oral drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with leading drugmaker Dr Reddy’s.

It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Emergency use approval for anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug was granted on May 1, 2021.

With PTI inputs