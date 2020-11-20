The two suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were arrested on Monday night were presented before the Patiala House Court on Friday. According to the latest reports, the terrorists have been sent to 5 days’ police remand. Latif and Ashraf were arrested on November 16 near Millennium Park in Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan. Also Read - Delhi: Woman Head Constable Gets Out-of-Turn Promotion For Tracing 76 Missing Children

The police on Friday told the court that the phone data of the two suspected Jaish terrorists are being analysed to trace the third partner who is also in Delhi. Investigators said the two were planning an attack in Delhi and had also planned to escape to Pakistan after their job was done in Delhi.

Abdul Latif Mir (22), a resident of Doru village in Baramulla district, and Mohd Ashraf Khatana (20), a resident of Hat Mulla village in Kupwara district, were nabbed on Monday night.

According to the police, the two had tried to cross the border several times from Kupwara and Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir along with a few others but had failed due to tight vigil at the Line of Control (LoC).