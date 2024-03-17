Home

2 Odisha Brothers Impersonate ED Officers, Extort Money From Govt Officials; Arrested

Two brothers posed as Enforcement Directorate officers and extorted money from government officials in Dhenkanal district of Odisha, police said.

Odisha News: Two men–brothers, were arrested by the police in Dhenkanal district of Odisha for allegedly extorting money from government officials by posing a Enforcement Directorate officers.

A senior official said Sunday that the two accused identified as, Tarinisen Mohapatra (30) and Brahmashankar Mohapatra (27), were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police from their home Dhenkanal town on Saturday, they said.

According to the police, the accused brothers had borrowed a large amount of money but were unable repay the lenders, thus they hatched a plan to con government employees by posing as ED officers.

Giving details, an official said the brothers contacted around 300 officers from various government departments across the state while posing as “Additional Director of ED Bhubaneswar”. The accused were successful in extorting money from some government officers, the official said, adding Rs 16 lakh in total payments have been traced by the police so far.

“They succeeded in extorting money from some of the officers, and in total payments of more than Rs 16 lakh have been traced. They used to take payments through PhonePe and GPay, and issued fake ‘clearance letters’ to the officers, clearing them of all ‘charges’,” the official said.

The matter came to light after Chhatrapur sub-collector Debadatta Mohanta lodged a complaint with the police, prompting investigation during which the fraud was uncovered, an STF officer said.

The officer said a case was registered against the accused based on the government official’s complaint and the brothers were subsequently arrested.

A laptop, a desktop, five mobile phones, bank passbooks and chequebooks, fake ID cards and 17 ATM cards were seized from the accused, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

