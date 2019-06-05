New Delhi: Two students from Tamil Nadu committed suicide on Wednesday after failing to qualify in the recently announced National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019. The national test for medical admissions announced their results today morning.

According to News18 reports, Rithu Shree from Viliyankadu in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu was found hanging at her residence.

Rithu was hopeful to clear the entrance as she had scored 490 out of 500 in Class 12 board examination. Her body has been sent to a government hospital for post mortem.

In addition, another student named Vaishya from Pattukottai district, killed herself out of depression as she did not qualify the entrance test. Vaishya had also scored over 90 per cent in her Class 12 but failed to qualify NEET.

As many as 59,785 students out of the total 1,23,078 students who appeared for NEET 2019 from Tamil Nadu cleared the test this year.

More details are awaited.